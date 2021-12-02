1.75% E-levy will generate a lot of money to develop Ghana - MP

"There's no country that can develop without its citizens contributing, and there are too many people in Ghana not contributing. So I think when we send money to each other to pay for services that are taxed, pretty soon we will figure a way not to pay income tax because that’s the way the world is going," Michael said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"I know that there are many people who are not paying taxes, and I know that they would like better roads. They would like when they go to the hospital to get better care; I know that they would like a good Ghana," he added.

The 1.75% tax on all digital financial transactions; E-levy, is one of the main proposals of the government in the 2022 budget presented to parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.

The minority in parliament has also announced that it will not support approval for the proposal.