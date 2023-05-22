ADVERTISEMENT
2 babies die at St Anne's Hospital due to 'dumsor' at Damongo

Emmanuel Tornyi

Two babies have died at St Anne's Hospital in Damongo in the Savannah Region after the out-patient department (OPD), administration block, and laboratory was disconnected.

The two babies, the hospital management said died due to an inability to transfuse blood.

The three others are in critical condition at the hospital.

Dr. Gbeadese Ahmed, the Head of communications and clinical coordinator of the hospital told Accra-based Citi FM that the two babies were lost because of the inability of the hospital to get blood from the blood bank due to lack of power.

He said due to the power situation, the hospital was also unable to test for compatible blood to transfuse to the babies.

"From the very first time they disconnected us, we lost a baby and the second time we lost another. As we speak, there is another one in critical condition and the reason is that we couldn't transfuse [blood to] them. It looks like almost every day we are going to have a problem to deal with," he added.

Dr. Gbeadese indicated that the hospital has also suspended deliveries due to the power disconnection.

He bemoaned that work at the hospital may come to a halt if power is not restored.

On May 4, 2023, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) disconnected parts of St Anne's Hospital from the national grid over non-payment of GH¢4 million debt owed the electricity company but NEDCo restored power to the hospital later after stakeholders in Damongo intervened.

