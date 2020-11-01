The incident occurred Saturday dawn.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, said the Police received information from residents about the accident and quickly proceeded to the accident scene and found the riders -Emmanuel Siaw, 24, and Incoom John, 22, both lying motionless in the middle of the road with head injuries and leg fracture.

He said the two were confirmed dead when rushed to the hospital adding that the bodies of the deceased persons have been conveyed and deposited in a private mortuary at New Abriem for preservation and autopsy.

He also cautioned motorists to be vigilant and adhere strictly to road regulations.