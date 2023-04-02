20% Excise Duty Amendment levy will increase the cost of production

“The proposed 50% excise duty on spirits can be imposed on imported spirits only to allow local industry to grow.

“Maintain the current excise duty on malts but exempt mineral water from the excise as the beverage industries have been under pressure from the harsh business climate, ” he said.

“Indeed, if the principle of introducing cost to discourage consumption and its adverse consequences hold true, the increased cost will as well lower demand and, therefore, the expected revenue projection is not likely to be realized,” he said.

