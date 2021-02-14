The young man took the action after he accused the grandmother of retarding his progress in life.

According to reports by Accra-based Rainbow radio, the grandmother is fighting for her survival.

The suspect claims that the grandmother used her witchcraft to prevent him from making good grades in Senior High School.

He also accused her of making life difficult for him and a financial burden despite his efforts.

The suspect, a construction worker is said to have taken to his heels after he poisoned the grandmother.

He is currently on the run.