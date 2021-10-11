Afriyie Ankrah who was the Youth and Sports Minister during the 2014 World Cup period said he rendered full accounts of his stewardship to the relevant authorities with respect to the funds allocated to the team by the government and the team solicited through innovative corporate sponsorship.
Complete lies against me destroyed Ghana's dream to win the 2014 World Cup - Afriyie Ankrah
The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has said allegations against him of embezzling GH¢280,000 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil are all lies.
According to him, he has never engaged in any act of embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds in and outside the Brazil World Cup saga.
Ghana's participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was soiled with allegations and embezzlement of funds making it the worse tournament the country has ever participated which led the government to set up the Dzamefe Commission to probe what led to Ghana's early exit from the tournament.
Seven years down the lane, the former sports minister said complete lies and fabrications against him destroyed Ghana's dream to win the 2014 World Cup.
Listen to Afriyie Ankrah below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh