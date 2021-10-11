RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Complete lies against me destroyed Ghana's dream to win the 2014 World Cup - Afriyie Ankrah

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has said allegations against him of embezzling GH¢280,000 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil are all lies.

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Afriyie Ankrah who was the Youth and Sports Minister during the 2014 World Cup period said he rendered full accounts of his stewardship to the relevant authorities with respect to the funds allocated to the team by the government and the team solicited through innovative corporate sponsorship.

Recommended articles

According to him, he has never engaged in any act of embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds in and outside the Brazil World Cup saga.

Ghana's participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was soiled with allegations and embezzlement of funds making it the worse tournament the country has ever participated which led the government to set up the Dzamefe Commission to probe what led to Ghana's early exit from the tournament.

Seven years down the lane, the former sports minister said complete lies and fabrications against him destroyed Ghana's dream to win the 2014 World Cup.

Listen to Afriyie Ankrah below:

HtmlCode
HtmlCode

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old

New two-month ‘dumsor’ timetable for Accra released

Parts of Accra to experience ‘dumsor’ for two months

52 Ghanaians contracted HIV daily in 2020; more females than males - Ghana AIDS Commission

HIV test

Ahmed Suale's 4 kids turn school dropout as second wife appeals for support

Late journalist, Ahmed Suale