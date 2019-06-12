The Senior High School students who are contesting in this year's quiz will be taken through a mentorship programme to help broaden their interests in the various aspects of the sciences as it's done every year.

Speaking at the launch of this year's edition, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh identified the NSMQ as a means to promote the study of sciences and mathematics and also to foster healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.

He said the idea for the production of the quiz programme was aimed at helping students particularly the 'girl child' develop the interest in these two male dominated subjects.

"The competition has since been dominated by male schools with Achimota School being the only mix school to win. It is important that we focus on encouraging science among our young women.

READ MORE: Edinaman SHS wins Central Regional Science and Maths Quiz

"I would also like everyone to know the government attaches a lot of importance to increasing the participation of science and technology among women. At the basic level among other things we are introducing a coding technology for girls," he said.

How it all began

The idea for the production of a science and mathematics quiz programme was not mooted at a national science fair or conference.

It all began in early 1993, on the tennis court of the University of Ghana, Legon. Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of Primetime, was at the court to play tennis with his playmates, the late Professors Marian Ewurama Addy and Ebenezer Kweku Awotwe.

READ MORE: Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS

Mensa-Bonsu was curious as to why birds could stand on a live electric wire without getting electrocuted, but human beings could not do same.

The NSMQ on television is very popular with Senior High School students, parents and, especially, with former students (old boys and girls), who take great pride in the performance of their schools on this programme.