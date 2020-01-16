He said the security agencies must act without fear or favour when discharging their duties during the polls.

The President made the statement during a meeting with some clergymen at the Jubilee House, while emphasising his commitment to superintending over a fair election.

President Akufo-Addo with some Police Chiefs

“To ensure that the security agencies in our country act without partiality so that the law is applied evenhandedly, [that] is the reason why I passed a law against vigilantism to make sure that we can come to grips with it,” Nana Addo said.

“And for the strictness, I have given them to the leadership of the security agencies.”

The President further urged the security agencies to treat crime as what it is, no matter the political affiliation of the persons involved.

He warned that, despite the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being in power, its supporters will be dealt with if they foment trouble during the December polls.

“So far as I am concerned, crime is crime. Crime cannot have a political colorization. I think from now on, the political leaders must insist that the security agencies act with evenhanded.

“If an NPP man causes a problem or assaults someone in public, he must be dealt with as a citizen of Ghana not as a member of the NPP. It doesn’t matter that the NPP government is in power,” President Akufo-Addo added.