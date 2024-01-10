He met with the leadership of the Border Security (BORSEC) in the region to share ideas on how to strategically enhance and strengthen the border security in Elubo.
2023 AFCON: National Commission on Small Arms strengthens Elubo border security
The Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), Samuel W. Yeboah, paid a working visit to the Elubo border in a bid to strengthen border security ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire.
In his opening remarks, S. W. Yeboah reiterated that one of the Commission’s key mandates is border control and it is in fulfillment of this mandate that the Commission has erected border posts across the country.
He further stated that the Commission’s mission on the border is clearly defined, and that is to attend to issues relating to the illegal proliferation of weapons and their accessories, as well as support the enhancement of border security.
S. W. Yeboah then took the opportunity to advise that although a weapon may be licensed in their country, it is illegal for our neighboring brothers to surreptitiously bring them to Ghana through the borders without adhering to the proper processes required by law. He urged all security agencies at the post to be strategic, observant, and vigilant to fish out miscreants.
The Sector Commander and chairperson to the Elubo BORSEC, ACC Dan Louis Mennia, in his submission, assured the Executive Security of NACSA that, the border post is a cooperative one where members look out for each other and understand the importance of teamwork in security management.
He intimated that the Commission has been fully integrated into the security architecture at the border.
With regards to border security during and after the AFCON, ACC Mennia guaranteed that each agency has been assigned a particular task to ensure effective coordination and maximum security presence at the border during the tournament.
In addition, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Joshua Krakue at the Elubo Sector Command, added that the security of the border post reflects the security of the nation as such, all agencies would do their maximum best to ensure effective security at the border as the AFCON commences and even beyond.
In his concluding remarks, Samuel W. Yeboah commended all agencies at the border for the effective collaboration and the good work they are putting in to safeguard the southern border of Ghana.
He emphasized the need for good observational skills, and professional conduct in times like these.
He promised to send additional scanners to support the team in achieving the goal of maximum security during the period.
Although AFCON brings with it the euphoria of togetherness and love, some miscreants will try to take advantage of the season to advance their nefarious agenda of weapon smuggling, he said there is therefore the need for all to be vigilant and readily volunteer information.
