2024 will be hotter than previous years — Environmentalist warns

In an interview with Citi News on April 8, 2024, Professor Gordon emphasized the urgent need for action to mitigate the effects of climate change, particularly as forecasts suggest that 2024 will surpass previous years in terms of temperature.

Highlighting the profound impact of rising temperatures on the population, Professor Gordon referenced a significant event in January 2021 when Accra experienced a scorching temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, far exceeding the usual average.

These extreme temperature spikes raise serious concerns, especially for residents of informal settlements who face challenges such as substandard housing and inadequate ventilation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Gordon underscored the critical importance of addressing climate change-induced challenges without delay. He pointed out structural deficiencies in building design, including inadequate spacing between structures and a lack of proper ventilation, which leave them vulnerable to climatic pressures.

Furthermore, Professor Gordon highlighted the disparity between different housing tiers, noting that occupants of air-conditioned residences face fewer hardships compared to those living in informal settlements.

Professor Gordon's remarks emphasize the urgent need for comprehensive action to address the impacts of climate change and ensure the resilience of communities across Ghana.

He said "Well, unfortunately, 2024 is going to be hotter than 2023. That is the trend globally and nationally. Every year is hotter than the previous year on average. And I should point out that I just checked the record. In January 2021, Accra had a temperature of 39.5 degrees centigrade, which is almost 57 degrees higher than normal. And it is those spikes which are the problem.

"Yes, we have made a mess, as I have been saying, for decades now. And we need to solve it. Unfortunately, I was listening to the programme. All the points made by your people in the studio, the people who have phoned in, and so forth, are all valid. The way we design our buildings, we just decimate the space in between buildings. Back in the day, we are supposed to leave 10 feet between your fence wall and the building."

ADVERTISEMENT