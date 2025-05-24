2025 Unity Cup: Black Stars to begin preparations on May 25 ahead of Nigeria clash

The Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has announced that the Ghana national team will begin preparations for the 2025 Unity Cup on Sunday, May 25.

The highly anticipated tournament will see Ghana face arch-rivals Nigeria in the semi-finals on May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The winner of that encounter will advance to the final on May 31, where they will take on either Trinidad and Tobago or Jamaica—also at the same venue.

Despite many Ghanaian players still active in ongoing league seasons across Europe, Dr Abbey shared key details of the team’s schedule in an interview with 3Sports.

We had a meeting with the management committee, and the team will assemble in London on the 25th

They would have three training sessions before the first game on the 28th against Nigeria

Addressing the issue of squad availability, Dr Abbey acknowledged the challenges in assembling the full team for the tournament.

There are quite a number of players who are injured. There are a few players who are also engaged in qualifying games for Europe, and so their clubs won’t release them. Mind you, this period is outside the FIFA free period.

And so, for those whose leagues will still be in session and who are still in contention, they might not be available, plus the injured players

The Unity Cup serves as a critical component of Black Stars' broader preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will resume their qualification campaign in September, with crucial matches against Chad and Mali, followed by fixtures against Comoros and the Central African Republic in October.