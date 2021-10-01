21-year-old Police recruitment fraudster arrested

Earlier, the Volta Regional Police Command arrested three persons for allegedly engaging in recruitment fraud at Akatsi.

The suspects, Amenyah Bernard, 18, Adzikah Godsway, 23, and Wemegah Godson, 21 were picked up on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, following a fraudulent Facebook publication purported to have been created by the "Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, advertising to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service."

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that many victims have paid various sums of money to the fraudsters with the hope of being favoured in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

It said the Police are not responsible for recruitment and, therefore, desperate applicants must be vigilant.