The suspect who is believed to be the leader of the recruitment fraud, Frank Fenuku Junior, was arrested at Zongo Junction, at Adentan in Accra, on September 27, 2021.
21-year-old Police recruitment fraudster arrested
A 21-year-old man suspect of a police recruitment scam has been arrested.
Earlier, the Volta Regional Police Command arrested three persons for allegedly engaging in recruitment fraud at Akatsi.
The suspects, Amenyah Bernard, 18, Adzikah Godsway, 23, and Wemegah Godson, 21 were picked up on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, following a fraudulent Facebook publication purported to have been created by the "Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, advertising to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service."
The police said preliminary investigation revealed that many victims have paid various sums of money to the fraudsters with the hope of being favoured in the ongoing recruitment exercise.
It said the Police are not responsible for recruitment and, therefore, desperate applicants must be vigilant.
"The command wishes to state that it is not responsible for recruiting persons into the service, as such, desperate applicants should be wary of protocol allocations being offered all over the place," the statement added.
