He said despite the closure of Ghanaian borders for commercial flights, government will make a special flight arrangement for the deportees to return home.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said all 245 people will be mandatory quarantined for COVID-19 for 14 days before being discharged.

The Minister disclosed this at a press conference in Accra after a late night decision by cabinet to allow the deportees into the country.

Ghana currently has 6,486 positive coronavirus cases and 53 more people have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 1,951.