This has taken the number of positive cases to 6,486, the Ghana Health Service has said.
The update indicates that 53 more people have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 1,951.
Count of Cases per Region
- Greater Accra Region – 4,699
- Ashanti Region – 988
- Central Region – 287
- Western Region – 195
- Eastern Region – 106
- Western North Region – 57
- Volta Region – 44
- Northern Region – 34
- Oti Region – 26
- Upper East Region – 26
- Upper West Region – 21
- North East Region – 2
- Bono Region – 1