According to Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the workers tested positive in their line of duty adding that the affected workers, comprised various categories of frontline workers managing the pandemic in the region.

At a press briefing to update the media on the COVID-19 cases recorded in the region, he said "As of today, 20th May, Ashanti Region as recorded 886 COVID-19 cases with 7 deaths. We have a total of 30 health workers who have contracted the disease in the region."

He stated that the new cases in the region were beginning to reduce, including Obuasi, which had been the main epicenter accounting for over 65 percent of 886 confirmed cases.

He disclosed that the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District have recorded 587 confirmed cases combined out of about 6,000 samples tested.

He said 25 districts and municipalities have recorded cases of the virus; however, the number of cases in the region were going down.

"Out of the total 43 districts in the Ashanti region, 25 districts and municipalities have recorded COVID-19 cases. We have new infections; however, the good news is that new infections are going down in all the districts in the region especially in Obuasi," he noted.