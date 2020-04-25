The victims claim to have been lured into travelling from their various countries to be employed in a mining firm but upon arrival, they realised that the job employment has to do with network marketing.

Reports say police at Abuakwa in Kumasi have arrested four people said to be linked to a network marketing company, QNET, over the suspected scam.

According to the stranded foreigners, they were made to pay 700 dollars each with the hope that their promised job would be waiting for them.

Adomonline.com reported Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah as saying the stranded victims arrived in Ghana, last February only to learn the deal was rather for network marketing.

All their efforts to retrieve their money have been unsuccessful, they have since been leaving on the benevolence of people for survival.