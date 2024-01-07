3 years on, still waiting for congratulatory message from Mahama - Akufo Addo

Such is the case in Ghana, where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently remarked that he is still waiting for a congratulatory message from his predecessor, former President John Dramani Mahama, three years after the 2016 elections.
In the realm of politics, the dynamics of relationships between leaders can be as complex as the issues they navigate for the benefit of the nation.
Traditionally, it is customary for leaders to extend congratulations to their successors, acknowledging the peaceful transition of power.
In a recent public statement, President Akufo-Addo expressed his surprise and disappointment at the absence of a congratulatory message from his predecessor. He highlighted that such messages are a common courtesy in democratic transitions, fostering a sense of unity and continuity in the political landscape.
Delivering a speech ahead of the Constitution Day, the President briefly paused and said, “On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting for my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory.”
The President noted that despite the lack of a formal congratulatory message, he remains committed to leading Ghana toward progress and development. Akufo-Addo emphasized that his administration's focus is on addressing the challenges facing the nation and fulfilling the mandate given by the Ghanaian people.
The 2016 presidential elections marked a significant moment in Ghana's democratic history, with Nana Akufo-Addo emerging victorious and assuming the role of President.
Days after the declaration of the 2020 election result, Mr. Mahama dragged the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Akufo-Addo to court, challenging the validity of the December 7 election results but the the apex court ruled in favor of the NPP, asserting that the case before it had no merit.
