3 years on, still waiting for congratulatory message from Mahama - Akufo Addo

Traditionally, it is customary for leaders to extend congratulations to their successors, acknowledging the peaceful transition of power.

In a recent public statement, President Akufo-Addo expressed his surprise and disappointment at the absence of a congratulatory message from his predecessor. He highlighted that such messages are a common courtesy in democratic transitions, fostering a sense of unity and continuity in the political landscape.

Delivering a speech ahead of the Constitution Day, the President briefly paused and said, “On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting for my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory.”

The President noted that despite the lack of a formal congratulatory message, he remains committed to leading Ghana toward progress and development. Akufo-Addo emphasized that his administration's focus is on addressing the challenges facing the nation and fulfilling the mandate given by the Ghanaian people.

The 2016 presidential elections marked a significant moment in Ghana's democratic history, with Nana Akufo-Addo emerging victorious and assuming the role of President.