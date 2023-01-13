ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

30% salary increment will affect the 2023 budget but bring peace — Ken Ofori-Atta

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has lauded the 30 percent salary increment for public sector workers.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

He said although the increase is good, it will affect the 2023 budget statement and economic policy of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ofori-Atta thanked the labour organizations for cooperating with the government to arrive at the 30 percent salary increment.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour-Awuah announced the increment in a meeting with labour unions.

The increment took effect on January 1, 2023.

Baffuor -Awuah said "Since August last year, we started meeting to determine the base pay for 2023.

"This was after in July, we had worked together to grant a COLA of 15 percent, being a relief for hardships that the Ghanaian worker was enduring. It was our hope to have completed this negotiation by December 2022."

Ken Ofori-Atta addressing the media said even though the increment will have a toll on the budget, the government is committed to ensuring a peaceful environment on the labour front.

"This is going to take a toll on the budget, but I am confident that with enhanced productivity and the commitment that we have given to each other, it will ensure that there is peace in this country as we look at pension and labour issues," he stated.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident (File photo)

Gory accident on Accra-Tema Motorway claims 2 lives on the spot

GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

Tamale refurbished Mosque

Bawumia mobbed in Tamale as he hands over refurbished Mosque

Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia

Economic crisis: Ghanaians will suffer for the next 30 to 40 years — Pianim