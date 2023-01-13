30% salary increment will affect the 2023 budget but bring peace — Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta thanked the labour organizations for cooperating with the government to arrive at the 30 percent salary increment.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour-Awuah announced the increment in a meeting with labour unions.

The increment took effect on January 1, 2023.

Baffuor -Awuah said "Since August last year, we started meeting to determine the base pay for 2023.

"This was after in July, we had worked together to grant a COLA of 15 percent, being a relief for hardships that the Ghanaian worker was enduring. It was our hope to have completed this negotiation by December 2022."

Ken Ofori-Atta addressing the media said even though the increment will have a toll on the budget, the government is committed to ensuring a peaceful environment on the labour front.