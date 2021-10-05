The deceased, Matthew Namisom who is a farmer, the acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain, said on Friday, October 1, 2021, the Bunkpurugu District command received a call from the Assemblyman for Jilik electoral area, Laar Jatuat reported that one Kampii Ningpeen Yennu suspected the farmer to be having an affair with his wife.
35-year-old man killed for allegedly chasing another man's wife
A 35-year-old man has been shot dead for allegedly having an affair with another man's wife at Kpentaung village in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region.
He said the man sneaked into the farmer's room during the night and shot him with a gun.
According to him, the police proceeded to the scene and found the farmer lying in a pool of blood.
He stated that "Inspection at the scene revealed a piercing wound on his chin through to the left ear believe to be a gunshot wound. A misfired AK rifle ammunition was also found at the scene and retrieved for investigation."
Investigations revealed that the suspect had several times threatened the deceased with death for allegedly having an affair with his wife and after committing the crime, he fled the scene, ASP Anmain said.
The body of the deceased was conveyed to the Bindi Hospital mortuary.
However, the police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect, Ningpeen Yennu who is believed to be hiding in nearby communities.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh