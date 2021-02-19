According to her, 42 warehouses were also completed under her tenure.

"Our target was to construct 560 dams because one constituency had no site for the dams. There are about 471 active sites and 427 have been fully completed," she said at the Appointments Committee during her vetting on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

She said although the NPP government promised to construct dams under the One Village, One Dam project" it was impossible to give every village a dam within four years.

"There are more than 5, 0000 villages across the Northern Region and there was no way we could finish constructing 5,000 dams in four years. We, therefore, set a target of 10 dams in each constituency," she said.

Speaking on the government's "One District, One Warehouse" initiative, Hawa Koomson stated that 42 of such facilities have seen total completion nationwide.

"Our target was to build 50 warehouses. As I speak, 42 have been fully completed and eight others were between 80 and 90 percent done as of October 2020 when I got a report from the consultant. The completed ones include one in Sandema, two in Tamale, and two in Techiman. Eight has also been completed in the Western and Western North Regions," Koomson said.