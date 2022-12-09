ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

44,000 teachers fail licensure examinations

Emmanuel Tornyi

About 44,000 teachers have failed the mandatory Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), the Registrar for the National Teaching Council, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku has disclosed.

Teacher
Teacher

According to him, the results of the examinations were worrying, considering the poor performance of the teachers who were supposed to be imparting knowledge to children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He made this known at the 2022/23 Cohort – Leading Girls' Learning Programme town hall meeting organized by the Institute of Teacher Education and Development (INTED).

The NTLE was introduced by the government in 2019 backed by the Education Act of 2008, Act 778, with the first-ever teacher licensure exams taking place in September 2018.

The first licensure exams took place in September 2018 and over 28,000 newly-trained teachers.

The introduction of teacher license and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, which was aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.

Dr. Addai-Poku speaking at the programme which seeks to address attitudes and barriers against girls in second-cycle school to improve their learning environment said the knowledge and capacities of teachers needed to be continually developed to enable them to excel in their profession.

He stated that "Having more female teachers at the second cycle level would enable the girls in the schools to have role models they can look up to in these female teachers."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Ghana to send trained nurses to the UK – Agyemang Manu

Road tolls

Ghanaians will no longer be paying GH¢1 and 50p as road tolls in 2023 — Roads Minister

Okorase murder

E/R: Police nab man, 22, for beheading grandfather and stepmother at Okorase

Nursing students

Trade nurses for cash with the UK: Ghana to earn £1,000 per nurse