44,000 teachers fail licensure examinations

He made this known at the 2022/23 Cohort – Leading Girls' Learning Programme town hall meeting organized by the Institute of Teacher Education and Development (INTED).

The NTLE was introduced by the government in 2019 backed by the Education Act of 2008, Act 778, with the first-ever teacher licensure exams taking place in September 2018.

The introduction of teacher license and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, which was aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.

Dr. Addai-Poku speaking at the programme which seeks to address attitudes and barriers against girls in second-cycle school to improve their learning environment said the knowledge and capacities of teachers needed to be continually developed to enable them to excel in their profession.