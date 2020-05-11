This was announced by President Akufo-Addo during his latest address on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The President also announced that the country’s total COVID-19 cases have shot up from 4,263 to 4,700.

Meanwhile, 22 of the infected persons have died, while five are currently in critical condition.

Nana Addo

“With our total number of infections standing at 4,700 with 494 recoveries, five persons being critically ill and 4,179 responding to treatment, 22 persons virtually all of them with underlying illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic liver disease have unhappily died,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President also announced an extension of the national ban on public gatherings till the end of May.

He said that even though the closure of schools and ban on public gatherings has brought some serious challenges, he was hopeful Ghanaians will continue to abide by the rule in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

He added that while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”