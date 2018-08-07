Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten


Illegal Miners 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten

Residents of the town claim the illegal miners had some powerful state backing and that they were escorted into the forest to mine by government officials.

  • Published:
5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten play

5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten

Five Chinese nationals have been arrested by the police at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region for engaging in illegal mining.

They were grabbed deep in the Oda Forest Reserve near Asante Bekwai mining.

They had excavators that they were using to cut down trees to pave ways for their mining activities.

Residents of the town claim the illegal miners had some powerful state backing and that they were escorted into the forest to mine by government officials.

READ ALSO: I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John

“These foreigners were brought here by government officials for reclamation exercise, but we the residents here know there has never been any mining activity inside the Oda Forest reserve. You have seen the pictures yourself is this a reclamation site?", one resident said.

4 killed in galamsey pit collapse play

4 killed in galamsey pit collapse

(Class FM)

 

“We have done our possible best to know those behind this particular mining site but any time you approach the Chinese, they show you government official contract. Now they have been arrested by the joint forestry and military task force trust me the police will struggle to prosecute them because the powerful hands behind their work is above Bekwai police command,”  another resident said.

The five miners are currently behind bars at Asante Bekwai divisional police command to assist police investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Robbery: Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers Robbery Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers
Crime: 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state
Tragedy: 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo Tragedy 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo
Substance Abuse: 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister Substance Abuse 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister
Fantasy Dome: Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12 Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12
Theft: Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen Theft Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen

Recommended Videos

Amoatia Ofori Panin II: 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion Amoatia Ofori Panin II 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion
Samuel Atta-Akyea: Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister Samuel Atta-Akyea Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister
1 District 1 Factory: 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo 1 District 1 Factory 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son...bullet
3 Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on...bullet
4 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year advance -...bullet
5 Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for...bullet
6 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
7 Sexual Abuse 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his...bullet
8 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal...bullet
9 Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomenabullet
10 Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu
Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP
Illegal Trade 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol