It is very common to find most of the headlines both in the print media and on the airwaves about activities of Ghanaian politicians; especially Members of Parliament.

And 2019 was no different as few Ghanaian MPs grabbed the headlines with some of the activities and pronouncements.

We looked back at those who generated most of the buzz in the year.

Alexander Afenyo Markin: The Member of Parliament for Effutu continued from where he ended in 2018 by heavily involving himself in the impasse that has rocked the University of Education, Winneba within the past two years.

With the school in his constituency, the MP has been very vocal on the musical chairs that is going on in the school in regards to the Vice Chancellor position.

He alleged that the school is engaging in nepotism. “One key area for Effutu to take advantage of is the University College. If we do not get the University to help with a local content policy aimed at helping the private sector in Effutu, we will get nowhere."

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

“The sad aspect is that these people rather create opportunities for their family members but when we present a case, so that they can also grow, they always pay lip service. I hope they will take this seriously. We need to grow the Effutu economy. If you are a political leader and you cannot help create job opportunities I do not see how else you can help your people.”

Responding to one of his numerous attacks on the University, the Public Relations Officer for the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Ernest Azutigah said the MP wants to put the University in a bad light.

Ken Agyapong: The Member of Parliament for Assin Central is one the fiercest lawmakers in the country. His renegade nature has made him popular among the electorates in Ghana.

Earlier in the year, the Assin MP came to a near brawl with a parliamentary colleague, Mubarak Muntanka, Asawase MP.

Ken Agyapong apologises for ‘insulting’ Parliament

The open confrontation followed a case brought before the Privileges Committee of by the Asawase MP against Kennedy Agyapong, over comments he made months before the killing of Tiger Eye P.I investigator, Ahmed Suale.

The visibly exasperated lawmakers freely insulted each other as they were prevented by other members from getting close to each other.

Alhassan Suhiyini: In February, the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu ordered the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, to leave the floor of parliament.

The incident happened after the Majority Caucus had moved a motion demanding that the Minority apologise to the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan Seyram, for describing her as a "bloody widow" at her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, 5 February 2019.

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini

Osei-Owusu, who found the conduct of the Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini unparliamentary, asked him to walk out

He said: "Honourable Member for Tamale North, Kindly leave the house."

The NDC MPs waved placards with the inscription "bloody widow" before they boycotted Lydia Alhassan's swearing-in as the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu: The Majority Leader in Parliament caught the ire of Ghanaians on social media with his justification for the construction of $200m chamber for Parliament.

In various interviews to assuage public anger, which greeted the announcement, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu gave the following reasons to justify the $200m investment.

Minority Leader Ose Kyei Mensah Bonsu

1.The distance between the majority MPs and the minority MPs is too short and a minister can easily throw a blow or slap another minister when things get heated.

2. Because of the way the place is not protected ....someone can easily enter the chamber and pour acid on the speaker.

3. Last time, because of easy access, a gentleman entered the chamber looking for his mp and he couldn't find him, he tried committing suicide.

4. Today, there are so many MP's who sit beside the column who cannot be identified by the speaker. They cannot catch the speakers eye so even when they get up, the speaker cannot identify them.

5. It is also about time for parliament to get its own chamber after customising the State House for its work since 1992.

Ursula Owusu: The MP for Ablekuma West was allegedly quoted as saying that critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government are witches.

According to her, only persons with witchcraft will be lamenting they have not seen anything meaningful being embarked on since the Akufo-Addo government took over the reins of power on January 7, 2017.

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

“If someone complains that since the NPP came he/she has not benefitted anything ask the person if he or she did not hear it raining when he got out and saw it is wet didn’t he see? Is this not witchcraft? When someone is complaining shut the person down”, she stated.

However, she denied making that statement. According to the Member of Parliament, she ''merely touted the NPP government’s achievements as remarkable and tangible and asserted that only blind propagandists would feign ignorance of these visible achievements which were obvious and touched every home in the country''.