Ghana boasts of many rich and powerful people, men, and women, who are believed to be to have a great impact on society.

Here are 5 richest women in Ghana.

Patricia Poku-Diaby

She is the richest woman in Ghana 2020 with a net worth of $ 720 million.

Patricia Poku-Diaby was involved in her family’s business (trading and transportation) before she set up the Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast, which was a precursor to the Ghanaian company.

Plot Enterprise Ghana is a wholly Ghanaian owned cocoa processing company.

The group has market presence in Asia and West Africa and comprises;

Plot Commodities (registered with the Dubai Metal and Commodities Centre in Dubai), Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast, and Plot Enterprise Ghana.

Plot Commodities deals in cotton and cocoa and is registered with the Cocoa Merchants Association of America. Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast is engaged in the trading of cocoa, cashew nut, and wood products.

Plot Enterprise Ghana has a plant that has an annual initial bean input capacity of 32,000 metric tonnes.

The implementation of the project began in 2006 with trial runs starting in November 2009. The plant was fully commissioned in January 2010.

Theresa Oppong-Beeko

Theresa Oppong Beeko, founder and chief executive officer of Manet Incorporated has overcome the challenges of being in a notoriously tricky industry and the inevitable gender barriers of being a woman in a still male-dominated industry to blaze on an entrepreneurial trail that has proved hard to follow.

Through extensive local knowledge and understanding of Ghana’s market’s needs and staying sensitive to the demands of the Ghanaian population,

this amazing woman has been at the forefront of real estate development and the hospitality industry in Ghana for well over a decade, after raising the bar with regards to the standards the industry has adhered to.

Kate Quartey Papafio

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Cables Limited one of the leading manufacturers of electrical cables in Ghana.

Reroy manufactures electrical and telecom cables and conductors predominantly for the international market but has a significant domestic presence as well.

The company which now has a workforce of over 100 started operations in 2003 and exports mostly to countries in the ECOWAS sub-region.

Gifty Lamptey

Gifty Lamptey, widow of the late David Lamptey is making a name for herself as an entrepreneur and social influencer.

She is the CEO of SIDALCO Fertilizers Limited and founder and chair of Ladies of the Cross International Ministries; an organization that focuses on philanthropy.

The Ladies of the Cross International Ministries assisted in roofing a Mini Hospital at Ashan.

She won the Top Super Woman Award in Ghana for her tremendous impact in society in diverse ways.

Grace Amey-Obeng

Grace is the founder and Chief Executive officer of Forever Clear Group of companies.

In November 2017, she stood for and was elected executive member and held the position of National Treasurer of the Association of Ghana Industries,

Ghanaian non-governmental organisation made up of voluntary business associations of more than 1200 members drawn from small, medium, and large scale enterprises.