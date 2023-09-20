5 ways Prudential Life Insurance Ghana helps you get the most out of life

With different packages and products tailored for the Ghanaian market, here are 5 ways the insurance company helps Ghanaians get the most out of life.

Experience

With 175 years in the industry, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana draws inspiration and experience from their parent company to understand the need for everyday people.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ghana, the board of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana including Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, CEO Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, Mr Kwasi Osei, Mr Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, Nick Holder, Efua Preba Arkaah Greenstreet and David Nutman hold a collective unrivalled experience which makes every decision of the company one that impacts positively on customers of the insurance company in Ghana.

Interest in welfare of Ghanaians

The state of Ghanaians doing well with their health, comfort, happiness and prosperity is of great consideration to Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

From packages including but not limited to the Pru Wealth Plan, Ultimate Hospital Cash Plan, Ultimate Educational Support Plan, Prudential Travel Insurance Plan, the insurance company in Ghana has offers that tackle most aspects of life for citizens and residents in the West African country.

So whether you need that financial stability in your life or trying to educate yourself and your loved ones, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana helps you get the best out of that aspect of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ease of claim procedure

The claim procedure for Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has been made convenient for all customers. Although there are slightly different methods of processing claims based on the product, the procedures have similarities which include a simple call to an Alarm Centre which operates on all days 24/7 for travel insurance or filling a simple claim form and providing national identification for other insurance packages.

The national identification should be one that establishes the name and date of birth of the policyholder and (or) claimant. This includes Voters’ ID, Driver’s License, Passport, Ghana Card or a National Health Insurance (NHIS) card.

Products for all

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana aims to help people get the best out of life and this covers all people who are interested in an insurance scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insurance company in Ghana has products that offer an all inclusive space in the insurance industry.

For example, Mekakrawa by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is a product that prospective customers can subscribe for as low as 3 Ghana Cedis.

This policy insures the subscriber and one dependent against the loss of life due to natural and accidental death. In addition, the subscriber-only is also covered against total permanent disability and four major critical illnesses. All this on offer with as low as GHc3.

Giving back to community

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has an interest in giving back to society with programs and initiatives fulfilling their corporate responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prudential Actuarial Support System awards students the Cedi equivalent of USD500 and the reimbursement of exam fees and study notes for two years after graduation. There is also the opportunity for top students to be offered apprenticeships at the organization.

There is also a Mental Health Awareness initiative at the organizaiton and the famous PruRide Accra which supports and promotes the sport.

For more information on Prudential Life Insurance Ghana check out their website HERE.