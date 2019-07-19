This is according Dr Ernest Kwako Dr Ernest Kwako, who is a gynaecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Quoting a UNAIDS report, he said the rate at which female sex workers in Ghana are increasing is alarming.

Dr. Kwako was speaking at a conference for the National Federation of Medical Students Association.

The theme for the conference was: “Access to Family Planning and Reproduction Health Services by Female Sex Workers”.

According to him, most of these females claim to be “traders” because the country’s laws frown on commercial sex work.

He said there are hidden and imaginary population of female sex workers in most parts of the country.

In his view, the Police has not done enough to halt the practice, citing extortion from these female commercial sex workers as a major problem.

“They [commercial sex workers] feel shy to attend hospital for regular check-ups, family planning and reproduction health because of public stigmatization,” Dr. Kwako added, as quoted by 3news.