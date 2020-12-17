The country is heading to the polls on January 4 2021 to elect a President and members of parliament, so security arrangements are being put in place in advance to ensure law and order.

According to BBC, Museveni’s reappointment of his son is part of a wider reshuffle within security agencies less than a month before the next presidential election, in which President Museveni is looking to extend his rule to four decades.

The Special Force Command is a specialized command unit of the Uganda People’s Defence Force that is responsible for the security of the President of Uganda, his immediate family, the constitutional monarchs, and vital national installations.

Uganda’s President Museveni reappoints eldest son as Commander of Special Forces ahead of election

Reports say Lt Gen Kainerugaba was first made Head of Special Forces in 2008, before getting promoted to become a special presidential adviser to his father in 2017. He now replaces Maj Gen Birungi who has been SFC commander since June 2019.

Gen. Kainerugaba has had the privilege to rise through the ranks of the army, having trained at the British academy Sandhurst and other military programmes in the US, Egypt and South Africa, thanks to being the son of the President.

He also serves as presidential advisor on special operations and regains his position as head of the special forces command, after more than a decade.

More than 50 people were reportedly killed recently after the arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine, a situation that attracted the attention of the world with the US threatening sanctions against some senior security officials.