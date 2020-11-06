The contractors, who are from the Ghana First Company, said the government has refused to pay them for executing toilet facilities contracts across the country.

According to Ghana First Contractors, government absolved itself from the projects when it backfired so they shocked that it has been captured in the list of government infrastructure achievement.

”Almost 70% of the projects mentioned are all our projects. if you see any project titled ongoing modern 16 seater, 20 seater, or 14 seater or ongoing Ghana First Toilet all these projects are all our projects so we don’t understand why government will go and hide and then come back later to say the projects are his hence can’t pay us,” Yaw Tawiah Dickson, Public Relations Officer of the aggrieved First Ghana Contractors Association said.

Mr. Mahama received the petition on his 4-day tour of the Eastern Region in the Okere constituency.

The NDC flagbearer called on President Akufo-Addo to pay the contractors.

“You asked contractors to build toilet facilities, they have built them however, you have refused to pay them. Some went for loans to pre-finance the projects. You are going round Commissioning toilet projects."

John Mahama

"When we requested for the projects they presented a tall list of toilet facilities not knowing they have not even paid for them. Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, please pay the contractors,” he said.

He also accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of deliberately collapsing and stiffing businesses in the country since assuming office. He said the situation has led to job losses and hardship.

“If you have nothing for your In-law, don’t rob him or her. You have not created jobs yet you have collapsed banks and other Ghanaian companies ”