According to the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, fifty-seven out of the 144 Frequency Modulation (FM) stations were cited for various infractions in an audit exercise by the NCA.

She said: "In accordance with the decisions of the Electronic Communication Tribunal (ECT), 30 out of the 57 stations have submitted fresh applications for FM authorisations, out of which 15 have been processed.

"The applications for the remaining15 FM stations are still being processed and the outcomes will be communicated to them after they have gone through all the requisite processes, which include technical review, management review and board approval."

She revealed that 27 out of the stations that were closed down had not submitted fresh applications for new FM authorisations.

It would be recalled that on July 6, 2017, the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful hinted that the government was considering taking action against radio stations that are in breach of their licensing obligations.

"Much as the NCA recognises the key role the radio stations play in the socio‐economic life of the country, dissemination of information, employment and investment opportunities it creates, it is important that players within that space adhere to the regulatory requirements and conditions of their Authorisations," she said in a statement.

Radio stations

Mahama cautions NCA

Former President John Mahama cautioned the NCA for allegedly misapplying the law to oppress dissenting radio stations.

According to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government's use of the law to shut down pro-opposition radio stations is unacceptable.

He said "The stations have appealed to the electronic tribunal; somehow they’ve managed to get the judge to resign. The government has refused to appoint a new judge to adjudicate the case, deliberately, just so that they can keep the stations closed."

Earlier this year, several radio stations were shut down by the NCA who claimed these stations were operating without valid authorisation.

The stations, Radio XYZ and Radio Gold, are both owned by persons affiliated to the opposition NDC.

In a warning to the NCA, Mahama said the advent of technology is going to make the NCA obsolete as their actions are going to push more radio stations to go digital.

Ursula reacts to Mahama

However, Mrs. Ekuful described those allegations as unfortunate and not worth believing.

"It is factually incorrect and a blatant untruth to say, as some, including former President John Mahama and the Media Foundation for West Africa, who really ought to have known better, sought to portray, that only opposition radio stations have been targeted for closure, using the law.

"No such intention actuated this exercise, and I am not sure we can claim that all the 144 stations in breach of the Electronic Communications Act were opposition radio stations. I know of XYZ and Radio Gold, and the latter had operated without renewing its authorisation for 16 years. The stations are certainly not untouchable or above the law, as some would have us believe," she added.