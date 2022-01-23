6 disasters that occurred in the history of Ghana from 2001 to 2022

Occurring hazards in the country often lead to destruction people displacements and deaths.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 6 disasters that wrecked the nation from 2001 to 2022.

Accra Sports Stadium disaster

The Accra Sports Stadium disaster occurred at the Ohene Djan Stadium, Accra, Ghana on May 9, 2001.

It took the lives of 126 people, making it the worst stadium disaster to have ever taken place in Africa.

Ghana's two most successful football teams played that day, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Officials were anticipating crowd disturbances and had taken extra security measures.

Accra scored two late goals, and a referee called 2–1, resulting in disappointed Kotoko fans throwing plastic seats and bottles onto the pitch.

The police responded by firing tear gas into the crowd. Panic and a stampede ensued as fans tried to escape.

The gates were locked and the stadium's compromised design left a bottleneck, with fewer exits than originally planned.

After the hour-long ordeal, it was found that 116 deaths resulted from compressive asphyxia and 10 fans died from trauma.

June 3, 2015 twin disaster

On June 3, 2015, a GOIL fuel station near Kwame Nkrumah Interchange burnt with people and vehicles in the vicinity.

The 2015 Accra floods resulted from heavy continuous rainfall in Accra.

The floods resulted in heavy traffic on the roads and also halted the movement of commercial activities as markets were flooded and workers were trapped.

Over 200 people were feared dead and bodies were moved to the 37 Military Hospital. The hospital later announced they are unable to hold more bodies.

Kintampo waterfalls disaster

On March 20, 2017, 28 were killed and others injured after a large tree fell on them at the waterfalls, following a storm.

Reportedly, the police declared that 22 persons were pulled underneath the heavy tree branches and they are getting treatment, at the local hospital.

After the incident, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture closed the falls to undertake a security and safety assessment.

At least 60 dead after two buses collide in Kintampo

On March 22, 2019, at least 60 people have been killed in a head-on collision between two buses at Kintampo.

Reports stated that two buses from opposite directions crashed head-on and caught fire.

The registration numbers of the buses have been given as GT 5694 18, a KIA Grand Bird bus, and GT 3916 17, an ANKAI VVIP bus. They both had over 50 passengers on board.

Keta tidal waves render over 3,000 homeless

Over 3,000 people in Keta municipality have been rendered homeless after tidal waves swept through their homes on Sunday, November 7, last year.

The residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities were displaced by flooding caused.

The affected residents, mainly children, and women have their residential abodes destroyed.

Livestock, farmlands, buildings among others were also destroyed. The residents have no place to sleep and no food to cook. Some of them sleep by the road, under trees.

Huge explosion at Apiate

At least 13 are reported to have died when an unfortunate disaster happened at Apiate in the Bogoso District of the Western Region after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives.

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion.