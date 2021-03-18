The incident involving four females and two males died in Volta Lake in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region and four other passengers on the canoe survived.

Reports by the Daily Graphic stated that one of the victims identified as Evelyn Gadagoe, a final year student of the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School.

According to the Police Commander for Nkonya, DSP David Asirifi Donkor, information gathered from eyewitnesses indicated that the passengers on board the canoe were returning to their villages after going to work on their farms.

He said along the journey, the canoe met strong winds and capsized.

The accident comes after twenty unidentified children died when they went swimming in the sea at Apam Sea, in the Central Region, on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Apam District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor who gave an account of the incident said: "While the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea."