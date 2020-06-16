According to the Municipal Health Director, Celestina Asante, the baby tested positive and the mother tested negative of the virus.

Narrating the story on Nkawkaw-based Dadi FM, she said other children as young as one-year-old have also been infected.

She said "We're talking about a six-month-old baby. Others are one and two years, and strangely their mothers are negative...This should tell you that we have to be mindful of those we leave our babies with during these unusual times. We have to be careful in the community, especially those we ask to take care of our children."

She added: "The community spread is becoming an issue, we must all do our best to help stop the spread of the disease. For the adults, their age range is between 25 to 50 years. Thankfully, they are all in a stable condition and most of them are asymptomatic.

"Our major issue now is behavioral change and we're appealing to everyone to wear the mask. That is our surest bet now to contain the spread."