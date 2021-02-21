The mass testing exercise became imperative following an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.

The overwhelming infection at the hospital has forced the hospital authorities to restrict service delivery to only the emergency department to enable them to fumigate the place before it is reopened to the public.

In a memo sighted by JoyNews, the hospital said it will from Monday, February 22, 2021, partially close down the facility for two weeks but emergency services would still be provided.

According to the hospital authorities, the decision to partially close down the facility is to reduce staff – clients interaction and pave way for the disinfection of the entire hospital to curb the spread of the virus, JoyNews’ Martina Bugri reported.

The general public is being urged to remain calm and co-operative while measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the residents.

Meanwhile, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has announced Ghana’s approval of the country’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19.

Ghana becomes the fifth in Africa and 31st in the world to approve the emergency use of the vaccine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports say.

The move by Ghana is a “positive example of vaccine cooperation between Russia and partners across the world to save lives and protect the population,” a statement from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

“Ministry of Health of Ghana has thoroughly reviewed the data on safety and efficacy of Sputnik V also proven by publication in The Lancet and approved the use of the vaccine,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added.

Countries that have already registered the vaccine are; Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, and Tunisia.

The others are Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon and San Marino.