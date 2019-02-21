He said this will be the first time the national parade will be held in a city outside the capital, Accra.

The president made this revelation during his third State of the Nation (SONA) address at Parliament House in Accra.

"Official Independence Day celebration will be held at Tamale all in a bid to uniting the people", he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo also lauded the progress that has been made in the enskinement of a new overlord for Dagbon.

"Thousands of our compatriots were in Dagbon to share in the joy of the New Yaa Naa's coronation a month ago. It marked the climax of a tortuous journey and a hard grind", the president said.

"I pray that we all continue the process until peace becomes the fabric of Dagbon", he added.