After its successful execution in Tamale in the Northern Region last year, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be the host for the 63rd edition.

This was revealed by the Chairman for the anniversary's Planning Committee, Laud Commey. He also said the theme will "Consolidating Our Gains".

Speaking at the media launch of the anniversary in Kumasi, Mr Commey said the Baba Yara sports stadium where the parade will be held has been awarded for rehabilitation ahead of the programme.

Lord Commey

Independence Day is an official state holiday celebrated by the Ghanaian people and the Ghanaian diaspora, which is celebrated on March 6.

Independence Day marks the declaration of independence from the United Kingdom by Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah on 6 March 1957.

Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from the UK