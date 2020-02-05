According to the poll which was conducted in all the 16 regions across the country, 64 percent of Ghanaians are in support of the new register.

Dr. Issac Owusu Mensah a research fellow at the Political Science Department of the university explained that the majority of respondents from all the 16 regions answered in the affirmative.

"We realised that about 64.9 percent of Ghanaians say they support the Electoral Commission to come out with a new voters’ register and most respondents believe a new register will ensure credibility of the election results"

"Those who were not in support of the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to compile a new register indicated that ‘it would be a waste of resources and will allow foreigners to come and register amongst others reasons'"

Jean Mensa, EC boss

Dr. Mensah adds, the respondents who were against the compilation of a new register said the current register was ‘solid and good enough’.

The poll was conducted among 27,500 respondents. 17,843 persons said yes to a new register with 9,654 saying no to the compilation.

On the other hand, the Electoral Commission says it believes the integrity of the 2020 polls could be diluted if a new register was not compiled.

The EC is also of the view that a new Biometric Voter Management System is set in place to commence the compilation of the new register.