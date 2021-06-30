Examination malpractice: Takoradi Technical University suspends 65 students

Out of the 65 students suspended, 51 are males while 14 are females.

Ekow Payin Nketsiah Richardson, the Public Relations Officer of Takoradi Technical University, said the decision was taken after the disciplinary committee took the decision to suspend the students after exhausting all processes.

"As a centre of excellence we can achieve a lot only if we churn out good products, and it involves discipline, we want the corporate world to value our certificates, examination malpractices is a serious offense and the school frowns on that," Richardson told Takoradi-based Empire radio.

But an aggrieved level 300 procurement and supply student, Constance Asante has filed a lawsuit against the management of the University for suspending her.