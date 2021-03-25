Pulse.com.gh lists 7 outstanding women who attended Aburi Girls SHS who are shaping and changing the world.

Ivy Barley

Ivy Barley is a Ghanaian digital Techpreneur who made the news in March when she joined tech-giant, Microsoft as a Program Manager and the second Ghanaian at Bill Gates’ company.

She is also the co-founder and CEO of Developers in Vogue, an organization that is paving the way for more African women to take up opportunities in the tech industry.

In 2017, she was listed as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians.

Elsie Effah Kaufmann

She is the host of the National Science and Maths Quiz and biomedical engineering lecturer at the University of Ghana.

In December 2020, Elsie Kaufmann was appointed a professor at the University of Ghana.

Kaufmann had her secondary education at the Aburi Girls' Senior High School. She obtained her International Baccalaureate Diploma from United World College of the Atlantic in Wales in 1988.

She proceeded to the University of Pennsylvania for her Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE), a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE), and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering.

She was a Research Supervisor at the Department of Chemistry at Rutgers University in New Jersey, the United States of America from May 1998 to June 2001; after being a Teaching Assistant at the Department of Bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania, United States of America.

She was also a Senior Lecturer and the first Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana.

Gloria Akuffo

She was the former Attorney-general of Ghana and Minister of Justice of Ghana.

Gloria Akuffo graduated in 1979 from the University of Ghana with a B.A. (Hons) in Law and Political Science.

She became a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Ghana, enrolling at the Ghana Bar Association in 1982.

She was a founding partner in a private legal firm, Owusu-Yeboah, Akuffo & Associates, in Accra where she was the Head of Litigation at Blay and Associates.

From 2001 to 2005 Akuffo was Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General.

From 2005 to 2006 Akuffo was Deputy Minister for the Greater Accra Region and also served as the first Minister of Aviation from 2006 till July 2008.

She was appointed Ambassador to Ireland in July 2008.

She was a key member of the legal team of the New Patriotic Party during the 2012 election petition with Philip Addison as the lead counsel.

Vida Akoto-Bamfo

Vida Akoto-Bamfo is a retired Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge. She served on the Supreme Court bench from 2009 to 2019.

She studied law at the University of Ghana Law School between 1972 and 1975. She then proceeded to the Ghana Law School in Accra.

Prior to joining the bench in 1981, Akoto-Bamfo worked at the Attorney-General's Office as a National Service personnel.

She became a District Magistrate in 1981. As a magistrate, she was first stationed at the New Town Magistrate Court for her first two years.

She was later transferred to Cocoa Affairs where she worked as one of the first Magistrates there.

She was later appointed a Circuit Court judge stationed at Tema for a brief while before returning to Cocoa Affairs in 1986.

She remained at Cocoa Affairs from then until 1991 when she was promoted to the High Court bench.

After serving as a justice of the High Court for three years, she was transferred to the Gambia on secondment for two years as Chairperson of the Assets Commission.

She was appointed an Appeal Court Judge in 1999 and she continued in this position until her nomination and appointment as justice of the Supreme Court by the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Dr. Nana-Akyaa Yao

Dr. Nana-Akyaa Yao (nee Nana-Amma Boakye) is the first female paediatric cardiologist with accreditation from the United Kingdom.

Justice Lovelace Johnson

Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson is a Ghanaian jurist. She was nominated justice of the Supreme Court in November 2019 and vetted on December 9, 2019.

She worked as an Assistant State Attorney at the Attorney-General’s Department in Accra and the Attorney General's Department in Koforidua after her National Service from 1988 to 1989.

She served as a District Magistrate in June 1994 until she was appointed Justice of the High Court at the Accra and the Tema High courts in June 2002.

She served on the bench as a High Court judge until 2012 when she became a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

She was assigned by the Commonwealth Secretariat in London to The Gambia as a Justice of the High Court also acting as an additional Justice of the Court of Appeal from December 2005 to 2009.

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Deloris Frimpong Manso is a television and radio show host with a career spanning over 20 years and award-winning talk show, producer, public speaker, entrepreneur, and gender advocate.

Delay started her broadcasting career as a Presenter with Life FM in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region of Ghana at the age of 17 in 1999.

She later moved to Top Radio in 2005 in the capital, Accra where she worked until 2007.

She was later hired by the newly established Oman FM in 2007 until 2016.

Whilst she was working with Oman FM, Delay started her own television program, the Delay Show in 2008 on TV3.

In 2011, she wrote and produced the household television series, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Her television production company, Maxgringo Productions brought out yet another television series ''Cocoa Brown'', a story loosely based on the true-life of herself.

She has also been engaged in public speaking, often sharing her life experiences to encourage women and the youth to strive to excel in life.

Delay is a product of Aburi Girls' Senior High School and Methodist University College Ghana.