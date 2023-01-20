The poll used a sample size of 5,844 and stated that the country is headed in the wrong direction whiles only 18% said it is headed in the right direction.
71% of Ghanaians believe the country is on the wrong path — Survey
An opinion poll survey by Global InfoAnalytics shows that 71% of Ghanaians are of the view that the country is on the wrong path.
Recommended articles
The opinion poll further revealed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia loses the slender lead he enjoyed in October last over Alan Kyeremanten in the lead-up to the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The poll showed that Dr. Bawumia and Alan leveled at 40% apiece among NPP voters. However, among general voters, Alan's lead over Bawumia has been cut from 41% to 32% compared to 44% to 31% in October last year.
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is in third place with 14% of the votes.
On the question of whether the NPP can "break the 8", 24% of voters believed the party can "break the 8" whilst 59% said they can't and 17% had no opinion.
The poll shows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's job approval rating making a significant recovery his approval rating, from 26% in October 2022, leaping to 32% in January 2023, whilst his disapproval declined sharply from 69% in October to 59% in January 2023.
The vice president enjoyed 32% approval and 58% disapproval. In the case of Alan, 35% of voters approved of his performance as trade and industry minister whilst 45% disapprove of his performance.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh