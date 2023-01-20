71% of Ghanaians believe the country is on the wrong path — Survey

The opinion poll further revealed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia loses the slender lead he enjoyed in October last over Alan Kyeremanten in the lead-up to the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Pulse Ghana

The poll showed that Dr. Bawumia and Alan leveled at 40% apiece among NPP voters. However, among general voters, Alan's lead over Bawumia has been cut from 41% to 32% compared to 44% to 31% in October last year.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is in third place with 14% of the votes.

On the question of whether the NPP can "break the 8", 24% of voters believed the party can "break the 8" whilst 59% said they can't and 17% had no opinion.

The poll shows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's job approval rating making a significant recovery his approval rating, from 26% in October 2022, leaping to 32% in January 2023, whilst his disapproval declined sharply from 69% in October to 59% in January 2023.