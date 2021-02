Ghana's COVID-19 total case count stands at 72,328 with 65,149 recoveries after recording 795 new cases.

8 new deaths have also been recorded in less than 24 hours pushing Ghana's death toll to 472.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 42,312

Ashanti Region - 13,092

Western Region - 4,043

Eastern Region - 3,109

Central Region - 2,458

Volta Region - 1,131

Bono East Region - 882

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 729

Bono Region - 705

Ahafo Region - 563

Oti Region - 250

Upper West Region - 239

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 37