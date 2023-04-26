82 stranded Ghanaians evacuated from Sudan

It said the Ministry in collaboration with its Missions in Cairo, Addis Ababa, the Honorary Consul in Khartoum, and student leaders had so far successfully evacuated two batches of 50 and 27 persons identified as Ghanaian nationals to safety in Gedaref, Sudan.

It said they would be transported on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to the Ethiopian border town of Metema where they would be received by Ghanaian Embassy officials, processed for Ethiopian entry visas, and, subsequently, repatriated home.

They comprise 34 males and 43 females.

The statement added that three Ghanaian footballers and two others working for an Australian Mining Company were being evacuated through the Egyptian border post of Wadi Halfa, north of Sudan.

This brings a total of 82 Ghanaian nationals who have been evacuated to safety, the statement added.

The Ministry takes the opportunity to inform the public, particularly, Ghanaians stranded in Sudan, to take note of the contact details of the Honorary Consul who is on standby to assist them to be evacuated to safety.

It also urged them to contact Osama Ataaelmanna on phone number +249-92920-0000 for further assistance.