9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burial


The committee, constituted in consultation with his widow, Mrs Nane Maria Annan, his children and family, is chaired by Ambassador Annan A. Cato, distinguished diplomat and former Secretary to the Cabinet.

A nine-member committee has been formed to see to the organisation of the state burial of Kofi Annan.

Other members of the committee include:

  1. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

  2. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP and Minister-designate for Information

  3. Ambassador Mercy Debrah Karikari, Secretary to the Cabinet

  4. Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, Director of State Protocol

  5. Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  6. Brigadier General Charles Awity, Director General, Personnel Administration of the Ghana Armed Forces

  7. Ambassador Patrick Hayford, Retired UN official

  8. Kojo Annan, Son of the late Mr. Kofi Annan

President Nana Akufo-Addo last Friday announced that the late former General-Secretary of the United Nations will be given a state burial.

He also announced that Mr Annan will be laid to rest September 13 at the Burma Camp military cemetery in Accra.

His burial will be followed by UN memorial events in New York and Geneva, according to the Kofi Annan Foundation.

"The dates for those events will be announced in due course. The family has kindly asked that no flowers be sent. For those still wishing to have their thoughts and support reflected in a gift, they suggest a contribution to the Kofi Annan Foundation,"  the foundation stated.

Kofi Annan, the seventh and first black African UN Secretary General died last week Saturday following a short illness.

He died in Switzerland and his wife and children where with him during his last days on earth, the family said in a statement through the Annan foundation.

