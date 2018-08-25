news

Former United Nation's Secretary-General Kofi Annan will be buried at the Burma Camp military cemetery in Accra.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo who made the announcement Friday when the family of Kofi Annan called on him at the Jubilee House, the burial will take place Thursday September 13, 2018.

He said: “Burma Camp has created a new cemetery and there is a portion that has been allocated for VIPs; civilian VIPs and I think it will be the most appropriate place to lay him to rest.

"That will be the arrangement of the state. This is a state funeral so the responsibility for the arrangements are that of the Ghanaian state.

"Your bit is to mourn, but you will not have any of the financial burdens involved in organizing such a thing; that will be borne by the state of Ghana.”

His burial will be followed by UN memorial events in New York and Geneva, according to the Kofi Annan Foundation.

"The dates for those events will be announced in due course. The family has kindly asked that no flowers be sent. For those still wishing to have their thoughts and support reflected in a gift, they suggest a contribution to the Kofi Annan Foundation," the foundation stated.

Kofi Annan, the seventh and first black African UN Secretary General died last week Saturday following a short illness.

He died in Switzerland and his wife and children where with him during his last days on earth, the family said in a statement through the Annan foundation.