World leaders have been paying glowing tribute to ex-UN General Secretary General Kofi Annan, who passed away Saturday morning.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement said he was "saddened" by his demise, ordering the national flag to fly at half-mast for one week.

"The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr. Kofi Annan.

"I extend, on behalf of the entire Ghanaian nation, our sincere, heartfelt condolences to his beloved widow, Nane Maria, and to his devoted children, Ama, Kojo and Nina, on this great loss. I am, however, comforted by the information, after speaking to Nane Maria, that he died peacefully in his sleep," the statement from the president noted.

ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria, Mahammadu Buhari said Mr Annan's legacy will remain "indelible in the history of the entire world, especially the efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa and the launch of the UN Global Compact."

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May tweeted: "Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family."

Former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd tweeted, "The world has lost a great leader today. Kofi initiated the Millenium Development Goals. He did everything possible to prevent the Iraq War. He spoke for our common humanity. I will miss him too as a dear friend, colleague and source of encouragement."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "We express our profound sorrow at the passing away of Nobel Laureate and former UNSG Mr. Kofi Annan. The world has lost not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement: "Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.

Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor. I was deeply honoured by his trust in selecting me to serve as UN High Commissioner for Refugees under his leadership. He remained someone I couldalways turn to for counsel and wisdom — and I know I was not alone. He provided people everywhere with a space for dialogue, a place for problem-solving and a path to a better world. In these turbulent and trying times, he never stopped working to give life to the values of the United Nations Charter. His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all us.

My heartfelt condolences to Nane Annan, their beloved family, and all who mourn the loss of this proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity."

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta noted: “In this moment of sorrow, I condole with his family, relatives and friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to them as they come to terms with this sad news.”

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi wrote: “His death is a loss not only to Africa but to the rest of the world. He was a public servant who was committed to peace and harmony for all mankind. His commitment to resolution of conflict through dialogue will be his biggest legacy.”

The Elders (group of global leaders) in statement said: “He played a vital role in leading The Elders’ work, and was a voice of great authority and wisdom in public and private. “He was a constant advocate for human rights, development and the rule of law. “Kofi Annan had a life-long commitment to the cause of peace and was known for his staunch opposition to military aggression, notably the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.”

Former President John Mahama tweeted: “He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times. A proud son of Ghana and Africa.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France pays tribute to him. We will never forget his calm and resolute approach to matters, nor the strength of his commitments.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: Annan was “a great leader and diplomat extraordinaire” who had advanced the African agenda within the United Nations and had “flown the flag for peace” around the world.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash: “Former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan departed this world after an impressive political career, a diplomat who distinguished himself with his performance in a demanding job under difficult circumstances.”