Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan

kofi Annan, the former United Nation's General Secretary, whose diplomacy brought peace in many parts of the world, has died Saturday morning aged 80.

Since the news broke, tribute has been pouring in from all walks of life, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, who described him as "Consummate international diplomat."

In a statement, the president said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Annan's death.

"The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr. Kofi Annan.

"I extend, on behalf of the entire Ghanaian nation, our sincere, heartfelt condolences to his beloved widow, Nane Maria, and to his devoted children, Ama, Kojo and Nina, on this great loss. I am, however, comforted by the information, after speaking to Nane Maria, that he died peacefully in his sleep," the statement from the president noted.

He then went on to pay the ex-UN chief a glowing tribute:

"Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position. He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena.

"He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity. Undoubtedly, he excelled in the various undertakings of his life, leaving in his trail most pleasant memories. His was a life well-lived."

The president has also directed national flag should fly at half-mast in hour of Kofi Annan.

"I have directed that, in his honour, Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all of Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, 20th August, 2018, for one week."