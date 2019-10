The documentary titled: Aba-yee: which he investigated over six months exposed the activities of City Guards popularly known as Aba-yee in local parlance and many who were engaged in cases of abuse of power and taking bribes from some hawkers and drivers who didn't have permits.

Aba-yee

In a social media post, he said "These guards did not issue receipts, nor did they take the perpetrators through any official procedures. They pocketed the monies. What else did they do?"