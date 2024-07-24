Ablakwa joins calls for internet data cost reduction: 'Data shouldn't be a luxury'

Ablakwa's stance reflects a broader push to make digital access more inclusive and affordable in Ghana, addressing the digital divide and fostering greater socio-economic development.

His reactions come after the National Communications Authority (NCA) said the cost of data in Ghana is less expensive.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Authority which attributed its claim to a report by cable.co.uk.

The NCA said the report which the Authority has further reviewed also ranked Ghana as the second country in the West Africa Region with the lowest cost of data.

Furthermore, data from a report published by cable.co.uk and reviewed by the Authority as part of a regular Billing Monitoring exercise, ranked Ghana 3rd in Africa as the country with the cheapest cost of pricing for mobile internet data and 2nd in the West African Region.

NCA's claim follows the recent public outcry over the high cost of data in the country.

The public backlash comes after MTN has been declared a Significant Market Power (SMP), a move Ghanaians think will worsen the situation.

Ablakwa also joined the growing #DissolveNCAboard campaign voicing frustration over cost increases.