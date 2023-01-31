Ablakwa reveals more on Rev. Kusi Boateng and how he hosted a lavish 50th birthday party

He said having concluded a rare and comprehensive analysis of the National Identification Authority (NIA) database, he said he can authoritatively disclose that the biometrics thus fingerprint mapping, facial templates, and iris recognition of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng mysteriously issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Ghana Card with personal identification number: GHA-718578189-2 was issued by the same government only 6 months after the government's flagship National Cathedral of Ghana was incorporated with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng registered as an Executive Council Member/Director.

For clarity, the National Cathedral of Ghana was incorporated on July 18, 2019, with the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, subsequently, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi received his Ghana Card from the same government on January 15, 2020, the MP disclosed in a Facebook post.

He further explained that inexplicably, the date of birth on the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Ghana Card is December 30, 1969, which most puzzling development because Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng claims to be born on September 7, 1971.

Pulse Ghana

Ablakwa indicated that the man of God hosted a lavish 50th birthday party and had Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, National Cathedral Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah and other prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

He added that at the risk of appearing blasphemous, it seems the Kusi Boateng—Adu Gyamfi conundrum attempts to rival the biblical story of Melchisedec who we are told in Hebrews 7:3 had no parents, no beginning, and no end.

Many difficult questions arise: what is the true date of birth of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng-Kwabena Adu Gyamfi? Is he 51 or 53? Why has he consistently both in the past and in the present maintained a dual identity? Why has he deceived multiple government institutions and his Christian followers for this long? Why did he have to erect this criminal edifice for such a long time? What is his grand agenda? Ablakwa asked.

He stressed that the latest Ghana Card revelation makes me even more fortified in my conviction that the scandalous transfer of a colossal GH¢2.6 million of the taxes of suffering Ghanaians to Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi's ubiquitous JNS Talent Centre Limited by the National Cathedral Secretariat for so-called 'Contractors Mobilization' deserves to be thoroughly investigated and the obvious putrefying conflict of interest unraveled by CHRAJ.

He stated that other cathedral tax money diversions including the GH¢28.2 million to shonky Cary Summers of the Nehemiah Group would be vigorously pursued and retrieved.

The lawmaker said this latest Kusi Boateng—Adu Gyamfi Ghana Card revelation calls to question the credibility of the entire national identification exercise, particularly after the recent embarrassing Aisha Huang affair. The NIA should expect a full-scale parliamentary probe when Parliament resumes.