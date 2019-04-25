The building is in a dilapidated structure and the situation is so bad that some parts have collapsed.

The most intriguing aspect of the whole situation is that it is the only police station situated in the township.

The building was built with mud and is in its deplorable state to the extent that officers have to abandon their homes.

Aside from the worn out roofing, the finishing and fittings were also in a deplorable state.

The sorry state of the building needs urgent renovation.

Efforts by Pulse.com.gh to get response from the police on the development proved futile.